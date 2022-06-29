Maharashtra political crisis: Governor asks Uddhav Thackeray government to face floor test tomorrow

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to face the floor test on June 30 amid rebellion by a group of Shiv Sena lawmakers led by Eknath Shinde.
The development comes hours after former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis called on the governor on Tuesday evening and told him that the MVA government must face an immediate floor test since it has lost the majority support in the House.
The governor has written to Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, calling for a special session at 11 am, according to reports.
The Shiv Sena rebels and independent MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde will reach Mumbai either on June 30. Shinde has claimed that he has the support of nearly 50 MLAs, 40 of them from the Sena and the rest Independents.
The meeting of Fadnavis with the governor marked a shift in the stance of the BJP, which has otherwise been in the wait-and-watch mode since the crisis broke out over a week ago.
Earlier in the day on June 28, Fadnavis called on BJP chief JP Nadda amid speculation that the party was about to stake claim to form government.
