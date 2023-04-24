 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Liquor allowed only at IPL & investors' summit, not in marriage halls: TN Minister

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji asserted that rules were relaxed to allow liquor to be served at international sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and global investors meet (GIM) ”on the basis of need” in conformity with the rules prevailing in other parts of the country.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday denied granting permission to serve liquor at wedding halls, even as the opposition parties slammed the ruling DMK’s move to dilute the total prohibition policy.

”The government has granted permission to serve liquor only at international sports events like the IPL and at GIM, as prevailing in other states. This can’t be permitted to be served at wedding events,” Balaji told reporters in Coimbatore.

However, the government notification dated March 18, 2023, stated that the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, has been amended to provide special licence for possession of liquor and serving to the guests, visitors and participants in the international/national summits and events / conferences / celebrations / festivals, etc.