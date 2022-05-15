Let's rebuild connection with people: Rahul Gandhi to Congress at Chintan Shivir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 15 announced that the party will go to the people to rebuild the broken connection between them and the Congress party, amid efforts to revive the party's fortunes after a string of electoral defeats.

During the mega brainstorming session --Chintan Shivir -- in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the former party president said that the Congress party will enforce '1 person, 1 post', '1 family, 1 ticket' rules with riders.

The Member Parliament from Wayanad said that the ticket for a second family member will be provided only after five years of party work. This makes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra eligible to contest.

However, the proposal to replace the Congress Election Committee with Parliamentary Board was rejected.

On the issue of taking over the BJP, Rahul Gandhi negated the possibility of a regional party replacing Congress as a pan-India opponent of the BJP.

"No regional party can fight this because this is a fight of ideologies. BJP will talk about Congress but not about regional parties as they know they have a place but they can't defeat them as they don't have that ideology," he said. He appealed to party workers and leaders to connect with people. "Spend months, not just one or two days among farmers and labourers," Gandhi said.

At the end of the three-day-long Chintan Shivir, Gandhi maintained that the focus is “transforming the nature of the Congress”. “Not the ideology or thinking, but the way we do our work must change. The 21st century is about communication and if there is one area where opponents outdo us, it is communication. They have more money and are better at this. But we have to connect to people, youth,” he said.

Among other things, during the Chintan Shivir, the party decided on a 'Bharat Joro Yatra', consisting of a foot march that will cover 75 km in every district. The nationwide yatra will begin on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"We will launch a 'National Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra' from 2nd October, Gandhi Jayanti. All of us young and all will be joining the 'Yatra', added Sonia Gandhi.