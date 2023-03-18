Punjab Police arrest Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, internet shut in state

Punjab Police have detained Khalistan sympathiser and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, News18 reported. He was detained on March 18 near Jalandhar's Nakodar area.

Six associates of controversial Khalistan sympathiser were earlier detained in Jalandhar and they are currently being questioned at an undisclosed location.

Sources have said that there was a tense car chase involving Amritpal Singh’s team and the Punjab police, but Amritpal Singh may have escaped from the spot.

Heavy police deployment was seen in the Moga district of Punjab. Internet services were shut down in parts of Punjab following the incident.

The Punjab police issued an appeal to maintain law and order and called for peace in the state. They also urged people not to interfere with police operations. Earlier this month, a close aide of Amritpal Singh was arrested at Amritsar airport after he allegedly tried to flee the country. Related stories Govt must answer who will resign for lapse: Congress on conman posing as PMO official

Don't see any 'middle path' to break Parl logjam as Opposition's JPC demand 'non-negotiable': Jairam...

Punjab Police cracks down against radical preacher Amritpal Singh Airport authorities at Sri Guru Ramdass International airport detained Gurinderpal Singh Aujala, who reportedly handled social media for the controversial radical preacher. Officials said that Aujala was trying to flee to England. Sources said he was trying to take an Air India flight to London. ANGER OVER AJNALA INCIDENT On February 24, an armed mob led by the radical Sikh preacher clashed with police and laid siege to the Ajnala police station near Amritsar. They demanded the release of one of their colleagues who had been taken into custody in an alleged kidnapping case. Six policemen were injured in the bloody clash. Police officials later clarified that they were unable to control the crowd as they were carrying a physical copy of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, also called Bir in Punjabi, as a shield. After 12 days of the bloody clash, Punjab Police had decided to cancel nine arms licenses of Amritpal Singh’s guards. Also, the police sought details of his security guards. Inexplicably, there is no FIR against him yet after the incident raising questions over the ruling AAP government. ‘NOT SCARED OF ARREST OR DEATH In an interview with News18 last week, 30-year-old Singh said, “I think the current government will think maturely what they will do (against me). I do not fear being arrested or killed. But what charges are they going to arrest me on?" On the criticism against him, Singh claimed he has been carrying a ‘swaroop’ of Guru Granth Sahib wherever he goes. “It was false propaganda against me and that day it was not even an issue in Ajnala. Police had falsely imprisoned a person and had to release him. Then they started this whole propaganda,” Singh told News18 earlier.

News18