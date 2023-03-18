 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab Police arrest Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, internet shut in state

Mar 18, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

The Punjab police issued an appeal to maintain law and order and called for peace in the state.

Earlier this month, a close aide of Amritpal Singh was arrested at Amritsar airport after he allegedly tried to flee the country. (Source: PTI/Representative)

Punjab Police have detained Khalistan sympathiser and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, News18 reported. He was detained on March 18 near Jalandhar's Nakodar area.

Six associates of controversial Khalistan sympathiser were earlier detained in Jalandhar and they are currently being questioned at an undisclosed location.

Sources have said that there was a tense car chase involving Amritpal Singh’s team and the Punjab police, but Amritpal Singh may have escaped from the spot.

Heavy police deployment was seen in the Moga district of Punjab. Internet services were shut down in parts of Punjab following the incident.