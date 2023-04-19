 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi in touch with Quartet countries for safety of Indians stranded in Sudan

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

A Twitter spat occured between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Congress' Siddaramaiah on the evening of April 18 over the former Karnataka Chief Minister's remarks on the safety of 31 tribals belonging to the Hakki Pikki community of Karnataka, stranded in Sudan.

India is coordinating with the Quartet countries to ensure that its citizens are safe in violence-hit Sudan, according to a report by news agency ANI, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The Quartet countries consist of the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with these nations as Sudan witnesses clashes between its army and paramilitary forces.

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar communicated with UAE's foreign minister and thanked him on a tweet. "Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan. Our continuing contacts are helpful,” he tweeted.