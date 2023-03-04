 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India from March 8-11

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

The Australian prime minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on March 10.

Anthony Albanese, Labor Party leader. REUTERS/File Photo

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will pay a four-day visit to India from March 8 with an aim to boost overall bilateral engagement in a range of areas including trade, investment and critical minerals.

It will be his first visit to India after becoming the prime minister in May last year.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese will pay a State Visit to India from March 8 to 11," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

Albanese will be accompanied by Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell and  Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Madeleine King besides a high-level business delegation.? The MEA said Albanese will arrive in Ahmedabad on March 8 on the day of Holi.