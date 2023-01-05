Delhi records season's lowest temperature at 3 degrees celsius

Moneycontrol News

Delhi on January 5 woke up to a cold and foggy morning with minimum temperature recorded at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road. At Safdarjung, it was 3 degrees Celsius, the lowest for this season. This makes the Capital colder than the popular hill stations like Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun. (Image: ANI)Visibility also fell to a low of 25 metres at Palam and was recorded at 50 meters at Safdarjung, the city's base station, the Indian Meteorological Department said. (Image: ANI)The Regional Meteorological Department, Delhi of the IMD said that there will be "dense to very dense fog" at many places. "Cold day to severe cold day conditions at a few places and cold day conditions at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh," the India Meteorological Department said. (Image: AFP)At least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather. The IMD has issued an alert and passengers at the Delhi airport have been asked to brace for disruptions. (Image: PTI)The Delhi Airport on January 5 issued a fog alert for all passengers. All flights are currently operating normally and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. (Image: Reuters)As per the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India. (Image: Reuters)