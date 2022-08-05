Commonwealth Games 2022 | Murali Sreeshankar wins historic silver in men’s long jump for India

Moneycontrol News

Murali Sreeshankar shrugged off any disappointment of missing out on men's long jump gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 4 as he reflected on winning India's first medal in the event. (Source: AP)Sreeshankar gave India its first medal in the event since Suresh Babu won bronze in 1978. (Source: AP)Sreeshankar makes an attempt in the men's long jump final during the athletics competition in the Alexander Stadium. (Source: AP)The 23 year-old recorded 8.08 metres - exactly the same as Laquan Nairn of the Bahamas, but lost out by virtue of an inferior second best jump. (Source: AP)Bahamas' Laquan Nairn (C), South Africa's Jovan van Vuuren (L) and India's Sreeshankar Sreeshankar pose with their flags after the men's long jump final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 4. (Source: AFP)