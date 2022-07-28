In Pics | The 10 wealthiest women of India

Moneycontrol News

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies, topped the Kotak-Hurun list of wealthiest Indian women. She has an estimated net worth of Rs 84,330 crore.Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar ranked second on the Kotak-Hurun list of India's wealthiest women of 2021. Nayar's net worth surged by a massive 963 percent to touch Rs 57,520 crore.Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the founder of Biocon, saw her wealth plummet by 21 percent to Rs 29,030 crore.Nilima Motaparti, director at Divi’s Laboratories, saw her wealth rise by 50 percent. With an estimated net worth of Rs 28,180 crore, she ranked fourth on the list of India's wealthiest women.Radha Vembu founded Zoho with her brother Sridhar Vembu. Her net worth today: Rs 26,260 croreLeena Gandhi Tewari is the chairperson of pharmaceutical and biotechnology company USV. She has donated over rs 24 crore, making her the most charitable person on the list.Anu Aga led Thermax as its chairperson from 1996 to 2004. Her daughter Meher Pudumjee took over as chairperson after she stepped down. Their estimated net worth today is Rs 14,530 crore.Confluent co-founder Neha Narkhede, with a net worth of Rs 13,380 crore, is the latest entrant in the list of India’s 10 wealthiest women.At the ninth spot on the list is Vandana Lal, another new entrant. A director at Dr Lal PathLabs, she has a net worth of Rs 6,810 crore.Renu Munjal, wife of the late Raman Munjal, rounds up the top 10. She currently serves as managing director of Hero FinCorp