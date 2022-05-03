Met Gala 2022: Power couples hit the red carpet in style

Met Gala 2022: The high-profile annual benefit had "gilded glamour" as the theme this year.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. (Image credit: AFP)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Met Gala. (Image credit: AFP)
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. (Image credit: AFP)
Singer Joe Jonas and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner. (Image credit: AFP)
Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel and model Miranda Kerr. (Image credit: AFP)
Actor Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwayne Wade. (Image credit: Reuters)