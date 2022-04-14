 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics: All the big faces at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding celebrations

Apr 14, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's haldi function is reportedly taking place today at Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai home. The groom's family -- including mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima -- were photographed arriving at the wedding venue.

Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she arrived for her son Ranbir's pre-wedding festivities this morning (Image" filmycook/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she arrived for her son Ranbir's pre-wedding festivities this morning (Image: filmycook/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her mehendi on Instagram. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony took place yesterday (Image: neetu54/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor were photographed before the mehendi yesterday (Image: theshaadiswag/Instagram) The Kapoor family has been busy prepping for the sangeet (Image: neetu54/Instagram)
The groom's best friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was also snapped yesterday (Image: Viral Bhayani) Karan Johar photographed yesterday to kickstart Alia Ranbir's wedding festivities (Image: Viral Bhayani)
