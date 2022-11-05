The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Twitter's downfall, Elon Musk to charge users for Blue Check, WhatsApp's new feature, and more.
Layoffs began at Twitter India on November 4, only one week after tech billionaire Elon Musk completed the $44 billion buyout of the social media firm to take it private. Several Twitter employees were notified
by email that they had been let go by the social media company in the last 24 hours, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. Members of the company's communication team have also been laid off, Moneycontrol has learnt. Twitter India's product head Shirish Andhare has removed his designation from his Twitter bio.
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk may have put a price tag on the much-coveted blue check mark, but he could free up the edit button
from the confines of the microblogging site's subscription service and make it available to all. According to a Bloomberg report, the first major change under Musk will be opening the feature to everyone as early as next week. Additionally, Twitter aims to start selling blue verification badges for user profiles as soon as next week. The badges will be part of an $8-a-month subscription that could go live as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the plans. Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose it.
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk fired
top executives in an effort to avoid hefty severance payouts, while lining up other layoffs as soon as Saturday to avoid stock grants due on Nov. 1, according to media reports on Saturday. Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde on completion of a high-profile $44 billion buyout of the social media platform on Thursday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling
the latest iPhone 14 model in India. The move makes Pegatron the second Apple supplier in the country to produce the iPhone 14, according to a Bloomberg report. Foxconn Group began making the iPhone 14 in India in September. It comes at a time when Apple’s iPhone Pro key manufacturing hub in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou - run by Foxconn - was placed under an abrupt Covid-19 lockdown.
Meta recently announced the rollout of "communities" feature on WhatsApp, as the messaging app looks to expand its product to support larger discussion groups. The feature, first announced in April this year, will be available to users across the world in the next few months. Communities like neighbourhoods, workplaces, non-profit organisations, clubs and schools can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp.
Google recently acquired AI avatar start-up Alter for $100 million in a bid to compete with short-form video platform TikTok.Google confirmed the purchase to publication TechCrunch but did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. Sources close to the publication said Google completed the acquisition "for about $100 million" and the silent takeover was completed two months ago. However, both companies have not yet publicly commented on the acquisition.
Social media platform Instagram on October 31 said it was addressing complaints raised by scores of users, who have been unable to access its services. Nearly 7,000 users of Instagram were impacted, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a much larger number of users.
Graphics chip giant AMD has announced new graphics cards—Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT—based on high-performance and next-generation RDNA 3 architecture. The 7000 series will be the first to use a chiplet-based design in which the main graphics processing unit (GPU) die is made of 5nm Graphics Compute Die (GCD) and a 6nm Memory Cache Die (MCD). It will help AMD cut manufacturing costs by allowing it to mix and match parts that are suited for different configurations. The smaller components are fused into a large single die.