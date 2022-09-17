The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

iPhone 14 models go on sale, Motorola flagship launched in India, Uber hacked, and more.
Google is planning
to shift the assembly of one of its flagship phone brands to India, as COVID-19-induced lockdowns continue to hit the pace of manufacturing in China. Google has asked manufacturers in India to submit bids for the assembly of 500,000 to 1 million units of its Pixel smartphones, The Information reported, citing a company source.
Apple’s new iPhone 14 models recently went on sale
in India alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and new Watch SE. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max recently went on sale in India and globally, although the iPhone 14 Plus won’t be able to purchase until October 7. Additionally, the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 are also available for purchase, although the Apple Watch Ultra will be available for purchase from September 23.
Uber’s computer network was breached on Thursday leading it to take several internal communications and engineering systems offline, the New York Times reported.An Uber spokesman told the Times that it was investigating the breach and contacting law enforcement officials. Uber has reportedly said that there was no evidence that the hacker got access to sensitive user data.
A group of 13 companies urged the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to approve a bill
that would rein in giant tech companies like Alphabet’s Google and Meta’s Facebook. DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, Proton and other companies that advertise themselves as pro-privacy expressed support for a bill to ban self-preferencing by Big Tech platforms like Google and Amazon.com. A U.S. congressional leader on antitrust, Senator Amy Klobuchar, has spent much of the summer urging the Senate to pass the bill to no avail.
Bharti Airtel announced
that its subsidiary Nxtra Data Limited has joined hands with Bloom Energy to deploy low environmental impact fuel cell installation at its data center in Karnataka, reducing carbon emissions through a cleaner, hydrogen ready fuel supply. This venture will be the first ever data center company in India to deploy fuel cell technology in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions at its data center, thus reducing carbon emissions through a clearer hydrogen ready fuel supply.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) informed
that it has partnered with the United States-based wholesale grocery and supply chain giant C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc to build a new operations platform on Google Cloud and help it reduce its carbon footprint while enhancing customer experience. TCS will help reduce C&S’s carbon footprint by migrating its data centre workloads to the carbon-neutral infrastructure of Google Cloud.
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16
for iPhones ranging from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. iOS 16 was first showcased at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event back in June. With iOS 16, Apple is taking customization to heart with new lock screen customization and novel ways to share and upload content with the family. iOS 16 will also bring updates to the Messages and Mail apps, while Live Text will now be able to translate videos. Apple Pay Later, Order Tracking and more are now coming to Wallet. Additionally, there are updates to updates to Safari, Apple Maps, Family Sharing and more.
A new government report
seen by Reuters, calls for a regulatory authority to monitor and classify online gaming websites in India. The report, drafted by a panel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top officials, called for intervention and a stricter classification of India's online gaming sector. The new report follows up on this meeting and calls for extensive regulation and classification. It also proposes the industry be regulated through rules covered under India's existing IT law as an "Interim measure."
Motorola recently unveiled its flagship smartphone in India. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
arrives with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 144Hz P-OLED display, and is the first smartphone to feature a 200 MP primary camera sensor. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a starting price of Rs 59,999 in India. Motorola also launched the Edge 30 Fusion with a Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 144Hz OLED display, and a 50 MP triple-camera setup. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
features a starting price of Rs 42,999 in the country.
At the ongoing Tokyo Game Show, Capcom confirmed
that fan favorite fighters Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim and E. Honda will be returning for the Street Fighter 6's roster. The Japanese game developer also announced the dates for the upcoming closed beta test, scheduled for October 7-10. The test will feature eight playable characters from the roster and the game's seven modes - Ranked Match, Casual Match, Battle Hub Match, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center and Training Mode.