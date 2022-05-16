From iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to OnePlus Nord CE 2: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India

Carlsen Martin

India’s sub-25K smartphone market is a highly competitive one with the country’s top OEMs vying for a place at the top. The key focus for mobile phones under Rs 25,000 is offering the best bang for the buck with fast 5G chipsets, vibrant OLED displays, super-fast charging, and reliable cameras. So, without any further delays, here are our picks for the best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India.The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is arguably the best-performing smartphone on our list. The Z6 Pro 5G brings a Snapdragon 778G chipset and a large 2100mm2 vapour chamber for top-notch performance. The phone also has a 4D vibration motor and is touted to have the highest AnTuTu score of any phone under Rs 25,000. Other features of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G include a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support, a 4700 mAh battery with 66W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP).Despite being around a year old, the Moto Edge 20 has the most formidable set of cameras of any smartphone on our list. The setup includes a 108 MP primary sensor paired with a 16 MP ultrawide shooter and an 8 MP telephoto unit with OIS. The Edge 20 also boasts a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel, a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W charging support, and a 32 MP front camera.The Xiaomi 11i 5G goes all out with its specifications, offering some of the best hardware in the segment. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen with HDR10 support, a triple-camera setup (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), and a 4500 mAh battery with 67W charging support.The recently launched Vivo T1 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G. The handset features most of the same specifications as its iQOO counterpart. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G features a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support, a 4700 mAh battery with 66W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP).While Samsung is the largest smartphone brand in the world, it isn’t always known for its value. However, that changed with last year’s Galaxy M52 5G, which offered some of the best hardware in the segment coupled with excellent software. The Galaxy M52 5G opts for a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a 5000 mAh battery with 25W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP).The Realme 9 Pro+ elevated the company’s ‘Number’ series to the next level. Realme brings its A game with the 9 Pro Plus by packing the phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a 90HZ FHD+ AMOLED display, a 4500 mAh battery with 60W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (50 MP with OIS + 8 MP + 2 MP).The Nord CE 2 brings an excellent hardware and software experience to the sub-25K space. The Nord CE 2 features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP).The Vivo V23e 5G is a highly reliable smartphone that brings good value and the highest resolution selfie camera in the segment at 44 megapixels. The Vivo 23e 5G also boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, an FHD+ AMOLED display, a 4050 mAh battery with 44W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP).The Samsung Galaxy A52 was unveiled last year and is one of the few smartphones on this list that don’t support 5G. However, 5G is yet to take roots in India and if you are looking for a well-balanced 4G smartphone, then the Galaxy A52 is the way to go. The handset is also the only one on our list with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A52 features a Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel, a 4500 mAh battery with 25W charging support, and a quad-camera setup (64 MP with OIS + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP).The Oppo F21 Pro might not have the most appealing hardware in the segment, but it is the best-looking handset on this list. It also comes with an industry-first Fiberglass-leather finish and an Orbit Light for notifications. However, the F21 Pro is another one of those 4G smartphones on the list with a Snapdragon 680 SoC. The phone also features a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a 4500 battery with 33W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP).The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus may be the last smartphone on this list, but it is also the most affordable one. However, Xiaomi doesn’t compromise on any features to offer the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus at this price. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen, a 5000 mAh battery with 67W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP).