Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 | Check out some of the best offers on smartphones

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is set to commence tomorrow, September 23. The sale will run through to September 30. Flipkart is offering
discounts on several affordable, mid-range, and flagship smartphones during the Big Billion Days sale. Apart from the price cuts on smartphones, the e-commerce is also offering 10 percent off on customers using eligible ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. All the price mentioned below include the 10 percent discount through the ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards.
Best offers on Poco Smartphones |
The Poco C31 is available at a starting price of Rs 5,999, making it a solid smartphone under Rs 7,000. Poco has also discounted the M4 Pro and X4 Pro 5G, which are now available at a starting price of Rs 9,749 and Rs 13,999, respectively. Additionally, the Poco M4 Pro 5G and Poco M5 are also available at discounted prices of Rs 10,999 and Rs 10,499, respectively. Additionally, the Poco M4 5G now starts from Rs 9,749 on Flipkart. Lastly, the Poco F4 5G is available for Rs 23,499 with an additional discount of Rs 1,500 using Axis Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions.
Best offers on Realme Smartphones |
The Realme 9i 5G can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 10,999 with the discounts and bank offers during Flipkart’s festive sale. Looking for good 4G smartphones under Rs 15,000, then the Realme 9 and Realme 9i are both available at discounted prices of Rs 12,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition can be purchased for as little as Rs 14,999, making it the fastest smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India. Additionally, Realme is also offering big offers on flagship smartphones with discounts of up to Rs 4,000 on the Realme GT 2 and up to Rs 13,500 on the Realme GT 2 Pro. The Realme 9 Pro+ can also be purchased for as low as Rs 21,528.
Best offers on Vivo Smartphones
| Vivo is bringing several discounts to its smartphones, from affordable to flagship models. The affordable Vivo T1 5G is available for as low as Rs 13,999 on Flipkart. The colour changing Vivo V25 Pro 5G can be purchased for as low as Rs 32,999. Vivo also revealed discounts on its flagship X80 series. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 using an HDFC Bank credit card on the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro, respectively. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is also available for as low as Rs 17,999 through Flipkart.
Best offers on Xiaomi and Redmi Smartphones
| The Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 26,999 on Flipkart, although customers can get discounts up to Rs 4,500 using credit cards from Standard Chartered Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank. The Redmi Note 10T 5G can be purchased for as low as Rs 11,699 through Flipkart. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is available at a starting price of Rs 24,999, although using the above-mentioned credit cards will get you a discount of Rs 3,500.
Best offers on Motorola Smartphones |
Motorola is also offering discounts on is affordable and mid-tier smartphones. The Motorola Edge 30 is available for as low as Rs 22,749 during Flipkart’s sale. Additionally, the Moto G52 and Moto G62 5G start from Rs 12,599 and Rs 14,499, respectively. The Moto G32 and Moto G42 also feature a starting price of Rs 9,899 and Rs 11,699, respectively. Lastly, the Moto G82 can be purchased for as low as Rs 18,499 through Flipkart.
Best offers on Infinix Smartphones |
Infinix also introduced several discounts on its smartphones, including offers on the Note 12 and Note 12 Pro, which now start from Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,799. The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G can also be purchased for as low as Rs 12,599. Apart from these, Infinix has also introduced offers on the Hot 12 Pro, Hot 12 Play, Smart 6, and Smart 6 HD.
Best offers on Oppo Smartphones |
The Oppo K10 can be purchased for as low as Rs 11,990 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Additionally, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Reno 8 5G are now available for Rs 33,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively. The Oppo F19s and F19 Pro+ 5G can also be purchased for Rs 12,990 and Rs 15,990, respectively.
Best offers on Samsung Smartphones |
The flagship killer Galaxy S21 FE 5G can also be purchased for Rs 31,999, making it another strong entrant to the line-up. Additionally, Samsung is also offering two budget smartphones for discount during Flipkart’s sale, which include the Galaxy F13 for Rs 8,499 and the Galaxy F23 5G for Rs 10,999.
Standout Smartphone Offers Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale |
The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is available for Rs 59,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The Galaxy S22+ is one of the best flagship smartphones of 2022 and at its new price could just offer the best bang for your buck in the premium segment. Apart from the Galaxy S22+, the flagship iPhone 13 also gets a price cut and now starts from Rs 54,990 during Flipkart’s sale. Additionally, the Google Pixel 6a has also get a massive price cut and only retails of Rs 34,199. And that’s not counting the Rs 3,500 discount using HDFC, ICICI Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank credit cards.
Lastly, the Nothing Phone (1) can also be purchased for as little as Rs 31,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. It is worth noting that all the discounted prices mentioned above also factor in offers using eligible credit and debit cards.