In Pics | Deepotsav celebrations — Lakhs of diyas, laser show light up Ayodhya; PM Modi performs 'aarti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were the key guests at the grand Deepotsav celebrations on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya on October 23. (Image: PTI)PM Modi performed the "aarti" to start the Deepotsav celebrations in the temple town. He arrived in Ayodhya earlier today, and was received by CM Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)Around 18 lakh diyas or earthen lamps were lit up around the banks of river Saryu to mark the festival of lights. Scores of people from across Uttar Pradesh and various parts of India had arrived to witness the iconic celebrations. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya was also illuminated with earthen lamps as part of the Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival. (Image: PTI)A spectacular laser show, as seen in the visuals above, was also organised at the banks of Saryu river to mark the occasion. Modi and Adityanath were present to witness the laser show. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)The breathtaking laser show added more grandeur to the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)PM Modi, earlier in the day, also offered prayers at Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi. This was his first visit after performing the "bhumi pujan" for the construction of Ram temple at the site on August 5, 2020. (Image: PTI)