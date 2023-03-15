Five activities to maintain a healthy and strong body as you age

1/6

Strength loss in bones and muscles occurs earlier than you imagine. Our bones get less dense as we age, and our joints become stiffer. Our muscles also lose substance. Our strength, coordination, and balance are affected by these changes.

2/6

Do three sets of 10 to 15 squats four times a week. Do these on one feet or placing both your feet on a pillow to make your balance even more difficult.

3/6

Nordic walking makes use of the upper body to assist with forward motion. The poles must be inclined backward and the arms straight to ensure that they push with each step.

4/6

A pull-up bar is useful even if you don’t perform pull-ups. Strengthening your grasp and arms by hanging for a minute at a time can be beneficial.

5/6

Sliders are little discs that let your hands or feet move freely on the ground. The easiest way to start using sliders in your workouts is by adding them to plank variations to work your core.

6/6

Foam rolling is great for people who sit at a desk all day, have poor posture, joint issues, or bad form while exercising.

Moneycontrol News