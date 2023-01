Investment and insurance: The ULIP midcap funds that won the race in 2022

1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

READ MORE

Investments in mid-cap stocks failed to reward investors with top of the chart returns. Though the midcap barometer outperformed the smallcap index, they underperformed the largecap counterpart. For instance, the Nifty 50-TRI gained 5.7% while Nifty Midcap 150-TRI clocked 3.9% in 2022. Meanwhile, the Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI lost 13% during the period. Midcap funds offered by both mutual funds and Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) followed suit. Interestingly, as a category, ULIP midcap funds outperformed the mutual funds’ midcap category in 2022. They delivered an average return of 3.6% and 2.5% respectively during the period. However, only six out of 18 ULIP midcap funds outperformed the Nifty Midcap 150-TRI. Here are the top 10 ULIP midcap funds in 2022 as per the Morningstar India data. Only ULIP funds offered for individuals were considered for the study. ULIP funds offered with group, pension and health products were excludedAEGON Life-Opportunity FundReturn (CAGR) in 2022: 15%Fund manager: Avinash AgarwalAUM: Rs 197 CroreTop 3 stocks: Sundaram Fasteners, City Union Bank and The Federal BankFuture Generali Life-Future Midcap FundReturn (CAGR) in 2022: 10.4%Fund manager: Niraj Kumar and Srijan SinhaAUM: Rs 44 CroreTop 3 stocks: SBI, Genus Power Infra and Bandhan BankBajaj Allianz Life-Equity Midcap PlusReturn (CAGR) in 2022: 5.6%Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma BandaAUM: Rs 128 CroreTop 3 stocks: Maruti Suzuki, JB Chemicals & Pharma and Karur Vusya BankBajaj Allianz Life-Accelerator Mid Cap FundReturn (CAGR) in 2022: 5.4%Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma BandaAUM: Rs 452 CroreTop 3 stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Karur Vusya Bank and Varun BeveragePNB Met Life-Mid Cap FundReturn (CAGR) in 2022: 4.7%Fund manager: Amit ShahAUM: Rs 36 CroreTop 3 stocks: Axis Bank, The Federal Bank and TVS MotorsHDFC Standard Life-Mid Cap Niche Life FundReturn (CAGR) in 2022: 4%Fund manager: NAAUM: Rs 6 CroreTop 3 stocks: Bajaj Holdings and Investment, Canara Bank and VoltasAditya Birla Sun Life - Individual Multiplier FundReturn (CAGR) in 2022: 3.8%Fund manager: Bhaumik BhatiaAUM: Rs 2,942 CroreTop 3 stocks: Varun Beverages, REC and TrentBajaj Allianz Life-Equity Mid Cap FundReturn (CAGR) in 2022: 3.8%Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma BandaAUM: Rs 67 CroreTop 3 stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Karur Vysya Bank and Varun BeveragesCanara HSBC OBC Life-Unit Linked Emerging Leaders Equity FundReturn (CAGR) in 2022: 2.2%Fund manager: Vikas GuptaAUM: Rs 381 CroreTop 3 stocks: The Federal Bank, Page Industries and M&M Financial ServicesReliance Life Midcap Fund 2Return (CAGR) in 2022: 1.9%Fund manager: Biswarup MohapatraAUM: Rs 46 CroreTop 3 stocks: Trent, The Federal Bank and Ashok Leyland