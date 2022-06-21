IKEA India all set to welcome customers in its Bengaluru store on June 22

Moneycontrol News

IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group), the global Swedish home furnishing retailer, is set to open its third store in Bengaluru, India on June 22 after Mumbai and Hyderabad. The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, making the store accessible for many people. (Image: IKEA)IKEA store in Bengaluru is more spacious with balcony designs apart from its usual home decor and furnishing items. Spread over 12.2 acres, the store also has a 1,000 seater restaurant with a mix of Sweden and Indian food.Twenty seven percent of the store’s 7,000 type of products are produced in India. Currently, 48 percent of its workforce are women in the store. Additionally, IKEA plans to employ 10,000 in the state by 2030. (Image: Moneycontrol)The countdown has started with the unveiling of the distinctive IKEA wordmark installation at the store as part of the brand’s visual identity. IKEA started its e-commerce journey in Bengaluru, with a shopping website and an app in 2021. (Image: Twitter @IndexKarnataka)IKEA India also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market. Heim said, “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements." (Image: Twitter @IndexKarnataka)