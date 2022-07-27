From TCS' Rajesh Gopinathan to HCL's C Vijayakumar: These are the top 5 highest-paid IT CEOs in India

Moneycontrol News

| Tata Consultancy Services' CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan took home a total compensation of Rs 25.75 crore in FY22. According to the company's annual report for the financial year 2021-22, Gopinath's salary saw an increase of 26.6 percent. (Image: TCS)| Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director CP Gurnani's pay rose by 189 percent to Rs 63.4 crore for FY22. As per the company's annual report for the fiscal, Gurnani's remuneration includes salary, stock compensation benefits and post-employment benefits for the one-year period. (Image: Reuters)| For the financial year 2021-22 Infosys CEO Salil Parekh was paid a total of Rs 71.02 crore. The shareholders of the company have approved the proposal to extend Parekh's term for five years, till 2027, with an increase in his compensation package to Rs 79.75 crore.| Wipro chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte earned an annual compensation package of Rs 79.8 crore ($10.5 million) in the financial year 2021-22. Thierry was named as Wipro's CEO in July 2020 and in the first nine months of tenure, his remuneration was Rs 64 crore for FY 21.| IT giant HCL Technologies' chief executive officer C. Vijayakumar received a remuneration of Rs 123.13 crore ($16.52 million) in 2021. According to the company’s annual report, Vijayakumar took an annual base salary at $2 million, while he got another $2 million in variable pay. The CEO further got $0.02 million as perquisites and other benefits for the year ended 31 March. The LTI of $12.50 million took his total salary to $16.52 million. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)