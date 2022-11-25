Slideshow: The Toyota Innova Hycross’ SUV-like styling hides what it really is

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

READ MORE

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has just unveiled the Innova Hycross with its all-new hybrid technology. Now, while the company hasn’t announced prices, we have been given a full unveiling of the car from the exterior design to the interior theme and equipment.In terms of design, the Hycross is a completely new Innova with barely any resemblance to the Crysta. At the front, you see a new large hexagonal grille finished in gun metal grey flanked by sharp yet wide headlamp units. The indicators have been moved down into where the fog lamps would have been housed while the fog lamps themselves have been set into the bumper.From its profile, there is a slight SUV-like stance thanks to the strong shoulder line and prominent wheel arches. The rims are new and the glasshouse behind the C-pillar has been altered to be lower for a better view for the third-row passengers.At the rear, things are a little more simple with chunky LED tail lamps and a blacked-out bumper. The faux skid plate makes itself apparent but not as apparent as a rather large exhaust on the right side.The Hycross will be powered by two engine options, both petrol. The 2-litre inline four will be capable of producing 172 hp of maximum power and 205 Nm of peak torque. This will come mated to a single CVT transmission. (Image: Toyota Bharat)The second option is the same 2-litre engine but mated to Toyota’s TNGA 5th-generation hybrid tech. This system puts out a total of 184 hp of maximum power and 187 Nm of peak torque. This option also comes only with an e-CVT gearbox. Toyota has decided to drop the manual transmission altogether for the Hycross. (Image: Toyota Video Grab)Fuel efficiency figures are claimed at 21.1 km/l for the strong hybrid covering a total distance of 1,097 km on a full tank of gas. Toyota has also claimed a sprint time of 9.5 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h.On the inside, you get to see an all-new multilevel dashboard finished in a black-and-tan theme. Bang in the middle is a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment centre, and the driver get side a multi-functional steering wheel and semi-digital instrument cluster. (Image: Toyota Bharat)The Toyota will be available in two seating arrangements, a 7-seater and 8-seater. The 7-seater variant gets two captain seats in the middle row instead of a bench. The USP here is that the seats come with an ottoman feature, the powered, sliding seats with footrests that luxury cars boast of but have never seen before in this segment. (Image: Toyota Bharat)The Hycross will also debut Toyota’s ADAS tech, Toyota Safety Sense, in India. This comes complete with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear-cross traffic alert and blind spot monitor, among others. Other safety features include ABS, EBD, traction control and six airbags. (Image: Toyota Video Grab)Prices for the Toyota Innova Hycross haven’t been announced yet, but yours can be booked for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The company plans to begin sales by mid-January, so expect an announcement earlier that month. For now, expectations are of a Rs 22-lakh starting figure. (Image: Toyota Bharat)