Shanghai Auto Show 2023: Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan; a look at some of the vehicles showcased at the show

Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars on April 18 at the world’s biggest auto show. Auto Shanghai 2023 reflects the intense competition in China’s fast-growing electric vehicle market after the ruling Communist Party poured billions of dollars into promoting the technology. China accounted for two-thirds of global electrics sales last year. (Image: AP)

Volkswagen’s ID.7 sedan, the new flagship model for its electric vehicles, was one of 28 models displayed by the German automaker, half of them electrified. (Image: AP)

Models in wedding gowns showcase the Ora Funky Cat EV car model by Great Wall Motor during the Auto Shanghai 2023 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. (Image: AP)

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, speaks as he unveils the new Mini Concept Aceman during the press day of the Auto Shanghai 2023 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. (Image: AP)

BMW's i7 M70, its new electric flagship sedan is unveiled in the press day of the Auto Shanghai 2023 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. (Image: AP)

BMW's iX1, its new electric flagship SUV is unveiled in the press day of the Auto Shanghai 2023 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. (Image: AP)

NIO Chairman William Li unveils the es6, its new electric flagship SUV during the press day of the Auto Shanghai 2023 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. (Image: AP)

Attendees look at the Nissan Max-Out concept car displayed during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai. (Image: AP)

Nissan Executive Ashwani Gupta presents a concept car, Arizon during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai. (Image: AP)

Chinese automaker BYD presents its latest cars during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai. (Image: AP)

The Aion Hyper GT, an electric sedan from Chinese automaker GAC, is displayed at the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai. (Image: AP)

Ford presents its latest Explorer vehicle during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai. (Image: AP)