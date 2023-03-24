Hyundai Verna launched at Rs 10.90 lakh: All you need to know

1/8

After a number of teases and a whole lot of information leaks, Hyundai has finally launched the Verna sedan at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Complete in four trim levels, the new Verna gets two petrol engines, one of which is turbocharged, and three transmission options. Bookings for the Verna have begun, with Hyundai saying that 8,000 have already been made. This bodes well for the new sedan and deliveries are expected to begin soon. (Image: Hyundai)

2/8

The Verna gets a radical new style, especially when compared to its old-gen counterpart. The design is more in line with what we see on Hyundai’s newer models complete with the split headlamp setup. All-new for the Verna is the lightbar on the front fascia. The main headlamp clusters are lower down, flanking the large ‘parametric jewel’ grille, and sharp cuts and creases accentuate the sedan’s almost futuristic styling. These folds in the metalwork can be seen throughout the car from the bonnet all the way across the sides, terminating at the tail lamps. (Image: Hyundai)

3/8

Speaking of which, we get to see a similar LED strip spanning the width of the boot with a large Hyundai logo and Verna lettering standing out. The rear bumper, too, gets the jewelled design to match the grille. The side profile reveals a new set of alloy wheels and a fairly sporty stance to the car. Dimensionally, the Verna is 4,535 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,475 mm tall with a wheelbase measuring a segment-leading 2,670 mm. All of this, the company says, makes the cabin roomier for passengers. The Verna also gets the most boot space in the segment with 528 litres in volume. (Image: Hyundai)

4/8

On the inside, the Verna gets two paint scheme options, depending on the powertrain you select. The standard comes with a black and beige dual-tone interior, while the turbo variant gets an all-black treatment with sporty red contrasting inserts. Taking centre stage on the dash is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is a new steering wheel behind which is an all-new, all-digital driver’s display. (Image: Hyundai)

5/8

The car also gets Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Connected car tech in the form of Hyundai’s BlueLink system is also available on the higher trim levels. This gets a total 65 connected features for you to play around with along with over-the-air updates. Upholstery is an all-leather affair and front seats are heated and ventilated. (Image: Hyundai)

6/8

The Verna also comes with Level II autonomy. The ADAS, or advanced driver assistance system, has a number of passive as well as active driving assistance aids including forward collision warning, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-go function, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, blind-spot collision warning and avoidance assist as well as a host of other features. Other, more standard, safety features include ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, ESC, electric parking brake, cornering lamps, auto headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, among others. (Image: Hyundai)

7/8

As mentioned earlier, powering the Hyundai Verna is a choice of two engine options. The 1.5-litre inline four naturally aspirated petrol is capable of producing 115 hp of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, on the other hand, churns out 160 hp of maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) on the normally aspirated engine while the turbo-powered heart is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT or dual-clutch transmission gearbox. Both engines are also RDE or real driving emission-compliant and are capable of running on 20 percent ethanol-blended fuel. (Image: Hyundai)

8/8

Finally, pricing. Starting at Rs 10.89 lakh for the entry-level trim, the Verna goes up to Rs 17.37 lakh at the top end. These are introductory prices and are expected to go up in the near future. As mentioned earlier, 8,000 bookings have already been made, with 25 percent of them for the turbo-petrol variant. Additionally, 40 percent of the bookings account for the automatic transmission option. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first week of April. As far as rivals go, the Verna faces competition from the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and the Honda City. (Image: Hyundai)

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles