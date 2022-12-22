Hyundai unveiled all-new gen Kona EV | Design, interior and exterior features in pics

Moneycontrol News

Hyundai Motor on December 20 unveiled the new-gen KONA with a futuristic design. The Kona will be available in four variants, including all-electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV), internal combustion engine (ICE) and sporty N Line. (Image: Hyundai)The all-new KONA has evolved into a larger yet still urban-centric SUV with bolder styling that conveys a more dynamic road presence and driver-centric interior. To provide maximized ‘living space’ for customers, the all-new model grew to 4,355 mm in length, which is 150 mm longer than the model from the previous generation, based on the EV variant. It also gained 25 mm in width and 60 mm in wheelbase length compared to the outgoing model without losing any of its iconic design identity. (Image: Hyundai)The all-new KONA’s clean, distinctive nose characterizes the front section’s pure volume, which contributes to the model’s smooth aerodynamic performance. The pure volume is highlighted by the stretched Seamless Horizon Lamp, which is pixelated on the EV variant, marking the first Hyundai model with a Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp that adds to the EV’s distinctive character. KONA’s use of Parametric Pixels also propagates a distinctive design element from Hyundai’s popular EV lineup. (Image: Hyundai)The EV-derived universal architecture accommodates a sporty layout with floating horizontal C-Pad to emphasize KONA’s slim and wide interior, providing a versatile space for driver and passengers. The second-row Curve-less Bench Seat reinforces KONA’s 21st century urban design aesthetic. This living space offers a unique experience with maximum usability, comfort and convenience. Behind the second row is a maximized cargo space. (Image: Hyundai)The 12.3-inch dual wide displays and floating module impart a high-tech impression. Ambient lighting enhances the user experience and convenience. With the column type shift-by-wire relocated from the center console to behind the steering wheel, it provides an uncluttered layout and additional space for belongings in the central tunnel. (Image: Hyundai)