Diwali 2022: Eight cars you should consider if you haven’t reserved yours for Dhanteras

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

In India, Dhanteras is probably the most auspicious day to bring home a new car but with the demand being high this year, dealers have stopped taking bookings and reservations for the day. However, if you are in the market for a new car and don’t mind the waiting period, we’ve curated a list of cars that have either been unveiled or are going to show up very soon. Most of the cars on this list have already been unveiled and are scheduled to be launched and delivered soon but there are some we wouldn’t mind waiting for to check out either. Two are electrics, one of which is the most affordable in the market today.We’ll start with the most affordable EV. Priced at an introductory rate of Rs 8.49 lakh, the Tiago has one of the most aggressive price tags when it comes to EVs in India. It is also currently the only EV under the Rs 10 lakh mark, though it is Rs 3.1 lakh more expensive than its ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) counterpart. The Tiago EV comes with two battery pack options. The smaller 19.2 kWh battery pack is capable of an MIDC range of 250 km while the larger 24 kWh has been tested up to 315 km. Both, however, power the same electric motor. Outputs, however, vary with the shorter-range version producing 61 hp and 110 Nm while the long-range variant produces 74 hp of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. According to Tata, the longer-range variant is capable of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. In terms of design, only a few things are differentiating the EV from the ICE. The now closed-off grille and the air dam have tri-arrow Y-shaped elements incorporated into them, and there are new electric blue accents around the car and new 14-inch alloys. On the inside again, there are the blue accents, a leatherette steering wheel, new seats and a rotary dial in place of the gear lever. Of course, connected car features, thanks to the company’s ZConnect app, will be available along with a host of other features such as hill start assist, descent control, TPMS, auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start-stop, cruise control, and more. (Image: Tata Motors)Chinese manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams) recently launched the Atto 3 electric SUV. In terms of design, the Atto 3 looks like any typical SUV but with its unique touches. The front features a sleek set of headlamps with a chrome strop connecting the two, no grille to speak of, and a nice-looking bumper complete with a faux, silver skid-plate. The rear windscreen is steeply raked and the tail gate features wrap around tail lamps. Powering the Atto 3 is a 60.48 kWh battery pack, which, in turn, powers a 204 PS/310 Nm permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. According to the company, the SUV is capable of completing up to 521 km on a single charge as per ARAI. A recent teaser released by the company showcases the interiors of the car with a rotating screen for the infotainment system. This will be a very unique offering and allows you to choose whether you want your screen in portrait mode or landscape. The BYD Atto will be making its way to the Indian markets by way of the SKD (semi knocked-down) route. This should mean a sticker price of roughly Rs 25-35 lakh, putting it in competition with the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona electric. Bookings are currently underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000. (Image: BYD)Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled their new flagship SUV called the Grand Vitara. Launched just last month on September 26, the Grand Vitara has a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh and goes head to head with the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (which also launched shortly before the Grand Vitara), Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and more. The selling point for this new SUV, however, is the hybrid engines, both of which are also shared with the Toyota SUV. First, the 1.5-litre K15C petrol is shared with other Maruti Suzuki cars as well. This is the mild-hybrid variant capable of producing 103 hp of maximum power. According to the company, the mileage figures stand at 21.11 km/l for the manual, 20.58 km/l for the automatic and 19.38 km/l for the manual AWD variant. The strong hybrid, on the other hand, is not as powerful as the mild-hybrid. This 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle engine is capable of producing 79 hp of maximum power and 141 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, it is available only e-CVT gearbox. The redeeming feature, however, is the 27.97 km/l feal average. Design-wise, the Grand Vitara takes its cues from the S-Cross with a large chrome-lined hexagonal grille, three-point LED DRLs and body cladding all around. Features include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, ambient lighting, connected car tech hill-hold and TPMS among others. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)Mahindra unveiled a more powerful version of its compact SUV, the XUV300, on October 7. First showcased at the 2022 Auto Expo, the new XUV300 is powered by a new turbo petrol engine, and to differentiate it from the rest of the pack the variant has been christened XUV300 TurboSport. In terms of design, however, there are very few changes. Most of the panels remain the same and the changes are limited to new red accents on the grille and bumper, and ‘TurboSport’ badging around the car. Interiors have been updated with a new all-black colour scheme. The focus for the SUV, however, will lie on the new engine. The XUV300 TurboSport is powered by a retuned version of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 130 hp of maximum power and 230 Nm of peak torque. There is also a total of 250 Nm of torque with the overboost function. For context, the current turbo-petrol produces 108 hp and 200 Nm. Further, the TurboSport is only available with a single 6-speed manual transmission option and only three trim variants – W6, W8 and W8(O) – are available. Prices start at Rs 10.35 lakh ex-showroom. (Image: Mahindra)The biggest launch that we should be speaking of, however, is that of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580. Launched at the end of last month, the EQS gets an asking price of Rs 1.55 crore. Now, yes, the bigger AMG variant called the EQS 53 S was launched earlier but the lower variant is assembled locally allowing for the lower price tag. If you are looking for a luxury sedan, the EQS is even worth considering over its ICE S-Class counterpart thanks to its Rs 5 lakh cheaper price tag. This is because of the 5 percent lower tax rate on EVs over the ICE models. Powering the 580 is a 107.8 kWh battery pack mated to two electric motors, one at each axle. Combined these produce 523 hp of maximum power and 855 Nm of peak torque allowing for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. The range is also claimed to be an ARAI-certified 857 km on a single charge, making the EQS the longest-range EV in India today. (Image: Mercedes Benz)British manufacturer Morris Garages (MG) is all set to launch their latest iteration of the MG Hector and with the reveal just around the corner has been giving us teasers. The latest of these is a shot of the interiors, not to mention the number of test mules being spotted and pictured. The MG Hector has been on sale in India since 2019 and has already gone under the knife once. This will be the second facelift and we can expect changes to the exteriors as well. The front will get a revised diamond mesh grille, repositioned headlamps and a revised bumper. Rear styling is expected to remain the same, but most of the changes are expected to be on the interiors. There is a new 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new graphics on the 7-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a refreshed cabin design that will make the Hector look all new. The powertrain is expected to remain unchanged with two petrol options, one of which features mild-hybrid tech and a larger 2-litre turbo-diesel capable of producing 170 hp of maximum power. Of course, the top variants of the Hector will also get ADAS, which increases the safety factor of the SUV. (Image: MG Motor)While there is no official word on the launch date, the Ioniq is expected to make it to the market soon. The Hyundai Kona electric is already sold in India and the Ioniq 5 will be the Korean manufacturer’s second EV offering here. It, however, will be a more premium EV by comparison. The Ioniq 5 shares almost everything, save for design, with the Kia EV6 and as such we can expect most of the same output numbers and features, thanks to the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). On the outside, the Ioniq 5 gets a more retro-modern look with more straight lines, headlamps units with square DRLs at the front and square LED tail lamps. Internationally, the Ioniq 5 is available in two variants: Standard and Long Range. Both variants again can be optioned with either a single front-wheel drive motor or two electric motors, one at each axle. The top-spec variant is an AWD variant with a 77.4 kWh battery pack driving two electric motors that churn out 325 hp of maximum power and 605 Nm of torque. Which variant is slotted for India, we have to still find out, but reports suggest that the Ioniq 5 will likely be locally assembled, so we can expect a lower price tag than the Kia EV6. (Image: Hyundai)Alongside the Ioniq 5, Hyundai is also getting ready to launch the facelifted Kona Electric. Launched in 2019, Kona became the first electric car to grace our markets from a mainstream manufacturer. In 2020, Kona Electric received its first facelift internationally. The car is now bound for our shores once again and this means a host of changes and upgrades. To start with, the Kona Electric receives a new design complete with an overhauled front fascia. Hyundai has replaced the front grille with a closed-off panel, something befitting an electric vehicle since so much cooling is not required at the front. Headlamps have been sharpened and the cladding toned down with body-coloured wheel arches and a new set of alloys. Mechanically, the Kona will remain unchanged. The current Kona in India is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery paired with a 136 hp motor providing a range of 304 km on a single charge. Globally, however, the SUV also gets a larger 64 kWh battery pack paired with a 204 hp motor. This variant allows for a total range of 483 km. Whether Hyundai decides to bring in this variant is yet to be seen but we should be able to see the interior updates similar to the international spec Kona. (Image: Hyundai)