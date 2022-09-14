Bentley Flying Spur Speed finally completes grand tourer’s lineup

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

2023 has been seeing a lot of action in the luxury auto industry, especially by Bentley. Beginning with the launch of the Flying Spur Hybrid, the British manufacturer introduced the extended wheelbase variant of the Bentayga, followed by the Azure, Mulliner and S trims for all of its cars. Now, Bentley has decided to complete the range lineup of its luxury car, the Flying Spur with a more performance-oriented version, the Flying Spur Speed. (Image: Bentley Motors)While the Speed completes the lineup for the Flying Spur, it will also be the last version to feature the 6-litre V-12 engine. The Speed sits above the S trim and also serves as a direct replacement for the standard Flying Spur W12 that was discontinued earlier this year. (Image: Bentley Motors)In terms of design, there aren’t significant changes to the body panels. There are, however, elements that give the Speed a sportier look. These changes are in line with most of the other Speed variants in the manufacturer’s lineup and include a blacked-out tint for the finishes in the front grille, headlights and tail lamps. The ‘Speed’ badging is also visible on the lower wing of the car to properly distinguish the variant. Further, Bentley provides three paint options on the 22-inch Speed wheels - Dark tint, silver and gloss black – and has an additional range of 22-inch alloys as an option in gloss black or pale Brodgar satin. Of course, to add a bit of exclusivity and general ‘expensiveness’, the Speed also gets a ‘jewelled’ fuel and oil filler cap. (Image: Bentley Motors)For more personality, Bentley also offers two optional styling packages that either add or replace parts depending on the package. The Blackline package from Bentley replaces all the chrome portions of the Speed with gloss black replacements. This includes the Flying B hood ornament, matrix grille, side window surrounds, lower door and rear bumper blades as well as the radiator vanes. The styling package, on the other hand, adds carbon-fiber parts to the car. The front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, and boot lid spoiler all get the carbon-fiber treatment. (Image: Bentley Motors)Powering the Flying Spur Speed is, like we’ve mentioned before, the iconic 6-litre W12 engine. This churns out 635 PS of maximum power and 900 Nm of peak torque. According to Bentley, the Speed can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and reach top speeds of 333 km/h. The transmission comes from the same 8-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission that does duty in the Continental GT. The grand tourer also gets the same 420 mm brakes from the Continental GT. These are one of the largest iron brakes fitted to a car. (Image: Bentley Motors)Bentley says that the drive system delivers power to the rear axle first and, depending on the road condition and wheel slip, automatically sends power to the front axle. As for gears, the sixth gear is where the Bentley can achieve its top speed. The seventh and eighth gears are reserved for economic grand touring. (Image: Bentley Motors)Bentley is also positioning the Flying Spur Speed as a driver’s car. Unlike the rest of its chauffeur-driven lineup, the Speed will get the obvious changes to enhance the driving dynamics for enthusiasts. This is achieved with stiffer suspension and steering setups, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring and Dynamic Ride, all included as standard. Three driving modes also come standard – Comfort, Bentley and Soft – each of which alters the availability of torque in the front wheels. (Image: Bentley Motors)On the inside again, changes are limited but visible. For starters, the cabin now features Dinamica Pure, a 73 percent recycled polyester trim on all of the occupant touch points. While Black Veneer is offered as a standard interior colour option, there are 15 choices one can make, including no-cost options such as Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stained Burr Walnut and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus. (Image: Bentley Motors)Following up with the changes, the instrument cluster, as well as the infotainment unit, now feature revised graphics, sportier pedals and Speed badging on the seats and illuminated door sills. The luxury car also gets its own set of luxury equipment, including 24-way adjustability for the front seats and 14-way adjustability for the rear. All of the seats come equipped with heating, ventilation, massage options and two memory positions. (Image: Bentley Motors)