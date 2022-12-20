 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Yearender 2022: Global crises to keep markets volatile in 2023

Vijay Kumar Gaba
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST

Sustainable resolution to conflicts of 2022 look unlikely in 2023 and so investors should maintain a balanced stance

The Treasury bond yields may stay close to the present level but the AAA-rated government securities spreads may widen as corporate borrowing costs rise. (Representative image)

A multitude of battles was fought in the calendar year 2022. These battles materially impacted the global markets and investors. Some of the important battles were —

(1) Russia-Ukraine conflict that polarised the global strategic powers, threatening to unwind the post-USSR globalisation of trade and commerce;

(2) Central banks’ battle against the multi-decade high inflation that resulted from the colossal monetary easing and fiscal incentives to mitigate the impact of the Covid pandemic, while keeping the economy from slipping into recession;

(3) China’s continuing battle against Coronavirus that kept a significant part of the country under strict mobility restrictions;

(4) Businesses battle against logistic challenges, supply chain disruptions, and input cost inflation;

(5) Global communities’ battle against Mother Nature, as inclement weather conditions (drought and floods) impacted life in almost all the continents;