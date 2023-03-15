 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Will ChatGPT feel like a distant blur soon? GPT-4 that creates audio and videos coming

Nivash Jeevanandam
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

Microsoft’s announcement that it will release GPT-4, a generative AI model with multimedia production capabilities, has electrified those who are already dazed by the searing pace of the AI race. How will Google respond?

Microsoft's latest AI chatbot version can generate videos from basic text prompts.

Advanced language models like OpenAI's GPT series and Google's LaMDA have made it possible for humans and AI to work together in new and exciting ways. For example, these models can create text that appears human written. It can help with tasks like translating languages and answering questions. But we still need to find out how much they can help people learn more about science and the unknowns out there.

We all know that GPT-3x itself was a big step forward after using ChatGPT and becoming awed by its capabilities. Compared to GPT-2, this model was more advanced and could generate paragraphs that flowed well. However, since ChatGPT's launch, talk about the "next big thing" had subsided for a while as netizens obsessed with teasing and testing its capabilities. Now that we know GPT-4 is coming, expecting something bigger is quite a rational thought, given how ChatGPT has given people a taste of AI's "rudimentary" capabilities.

Microsoft Wows Again 

Andreas Braun, the CTO of Microsoft Germany, said on March 9 that GPT-4 would be released within a week, and that it would be multimodal. Multimodality is indeed the most exciting aspect in the news trickling out about GPT-4.