Why Vivek Ramaswamy and not Shashi Tharoor? Indians with political talent stand to win abroad than at home

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr
Feb 24, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

What is it about the US and the UK that emboldens persons of Indian origins who are rank minorities in those countries to aspire for top political posts? The answer: These are open societies that recognise talent

It began with Kamala Harris, who started out as a presidential candidate in the 2020 US Presidential race, and settled to be the Vice-President of the United States. And there is speculation that Nikki Haley who has entered the race for the 2024 presidential nomination of the Republican Party could end up becoming the running mate of Donald Trump.

And now we have Vivek Ramaswamy, the conservative entrepreneur, making a splash with the news that he will run for the highest office in the oldest democracy as a Republican candidate. Then we have the example of Rishi Sunak getting to be the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom as a Conservative Party leader, which has its own sweet undertones of poetic and historical justice for Indians at home.

Our Pride, Their Achievement

Of course, it all started with Bobby Jindal making a bid for the Republican nomination in the 2004 presidential election. It would seem that Indians are justified in believing that this is indeed the hour of the Indian in many ways, getting to be in the top five economies of the world in terms of GDP, and persons of Indian origin getting into positions of power in what for Indians are important countries – the United States and the United Kingdom.