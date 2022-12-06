 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
View: Wait for the right entry points in the stock market

Vijay Kumar Gaba
Dec 06, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

It is likely that the Indian economy might grow at less than 5 percent for the next four quarters. This will be the period that may see a very high decibel drama in the global theatre.

The Indian economy has grown 9.7 percent (YoY) in 1HFY23, as compared to 13.7 percent growth recorded in 1HFY22. Given the consensus growth forecast for FY23 is around 7 percent, the implied growth rate for 2HFY23 is close to 4 percent (YoY).

Further the forecast for FY24 are veering around 6.2 percent (ranging from 6 percent to 6.4 percent), given the rising global slowdown hitting exports further; lagged impact of monetary tightening likely hitting in 1HFY24; investments slowing down on poor demand growth visibility and persisting high inflation further hitting domestic savings.

It is therefore likely that the Indian economy might grow at less than 5 percent for the next four quarters. This will be the period that may see a very high decibel drama in the global theatre. The current trends indicate that the monetary tightening by the US Fed and other global central bankers has already started to impact the demand and employment. The consumer demand, housing starts, and high paying jobs are showing a distinct downward trend. Similar trends are also visible across Europe. Easing bond yields, despite likelihood of further hikes and tightening by the central bankers, at least till 1Q2023, is clearly indicating a notable slowdown in the global economy in 2023.

The long term growth trend (5yr CAGR) continues to remain below par.