Tightly leashing media at home but proponent of press freedoms elsewhere, Pinarayi Vijayan’s many hypocrisies

Anand Kochukudy
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

The police summons to TV anchor Vinu V John for remarks critical of bandhs smacks of vindictiveness. But it is just one more episode in a series of run-ins that the Kerala chief minister has had with the media

“The unprecedented actions taken by the IT Department at the BBC's Indian offices are highly questionable, raising concerns over media freedom. Infringement on press freedom is objectionable and can embarrass our nation on the international stage," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had tweeted, hardly a fortnight ago.

A classic case of the pot calling the kettle black, Pinarayi Vijayan has long been accused of employing a heavy-handed approach against the media. Doubting Thomases need only take a look at the plight of Asianet News anchor Vinu V John, against whom a summons with stringent conditions was issued by the Kerala Police recently.

The Backdrop

Last year, during the two-day ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the ‘joint forum for central trade unions’, Kerala witnessed widespread violence. The Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the trade union wing of Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), was at the forefront of enforcing the bandh, and its general secretary Elamaram Kareem had mocked the hapless victims by likening the mishaps to ‘scratching and pinching’.