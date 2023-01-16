 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The bumpy road to JP Morgan’s capture of Cazenove

Paul J Davies
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

A City of London veteran does some finger pointing in a soon-to-be-published memoir

The Cazenove name carried a mystique and heft, yet, a decade later it had been absorbed entirely into JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Source: Reuters/File)

Cazenove & Co. at the turn of the millennium was still the grand old name of British stock broking and corporate finance. Its partners and staff of former soldiers and old Etonians still dealt shares and advised executives in the same genteel fashion they had for almost 180 years. They didn’t work too much or sell too hard, but they became rich nevertheless.

The Cazenove name carried a mystique and heft in the City of London greater than rivals because of its close links to the biggest UK companies, its discretion and its treasured independence. Yet, a decade later it had been absorbed entirely into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Its metamorphosis was deliberately unhurried, which perhaps in the end helped make it one of the most successful takeovers in the notoriously bloody field of investment-banking deals.

But for Robert Pickering, who helped lead the changes as a young partner and then the firm’s first chief executive officer, it became a personal nightmare. His was “one of the best jobs in the City,” but it turned into a brutal battle for control, which he recounts in the forthcoming Blue Blood: Cazenove in The Age of Global Banking.

His prose is dispassionate: There is none of the expletive-laden breast-beating of John Mack’s recent tales of “killing it” at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. It isn’t a self-pitying or vengeful story, but Pickering is definitely pointing fingers. There is frustration and anger at the boardroom “knife fights” in his time running the JPMorgan-Cazenove joint venture. He is open about his difficulties, feeling targeted and undermined and ultimately losing a power struggle. It’s a refreshing change from the more typical “I was right and here’s why” executive memoir.

Others may have different views of what happened and how. Pickering’s nemesis in the final acts was Bill Winters, who was then global co-head of JPMorgan’s investment bank and now chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Plc. The final third of the book is all about the challenges of creating and managing a joint venture and Pickering’s deteriorating relationship with Winters.

His account includes context and support in the quoted memories of senior colleagues who were there, including Cazenove’s legendary chief rainmaker, David Mayhew, who still regularly turns up to work at JPMorgan at the age of 82.