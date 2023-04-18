 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The amended Competition Act a game changer, but there are practical issues to be mindful of

Ram Kumar Poornachandran & Ruchi Khanna
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

The changes are intended to make the Competition Commission of India (CCI) robust and nimble. What does this mean, in practice, for corporate India?

The CCI’s decision is not appealable. While the commitment process does not result in admission of guilt, settlement does and the party settling would be exposed to potential compensation claims.(File image)

In a much-awaited development, the President has given her assent to the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, (henceforth, Amendments) that significantly recasts the Competition Act, 2002 (henceforth, Act). The Amendments will come into force when notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Here are some of the key revisions and what corporate India can expect.

Deal Value Threshold: A Lot To Deal With?

Moving forward, any deal valued above INR 2,000 crore is to be notified to the CCI if the target has “substantial business operations” in India.