Should India recognise Artificial Intelligence as an artificial person?

Pranav Srivastava & Kripi Kathuria
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

Providing artificial person or juristic personality status to AI would mean accepting AI under law as a legally recognised entity independent of its creator or user and on its own having rights and obligations, the ability to own assets and enter into contracts, being liable for its actions, being able to sue and be sued

There is strong opposition to granting artificial person status to AI on the ground that it will help absolve owners/companies/founders from the responsibility of their creations. (Representative image)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a fiction or even a far-fetched possibility. With the advent of technology and the need for automation, the dependency and the permeation of AI in day-to-day lives have become more relevant. It's pervading into all spheres of human life, be it for facial recognition, detecting cancer cells or even driving vehicles.

While the launch of AI tools like ChatGPT, Bard, DALL-E and DALL-E 2 has fuelled discussion among policymakers about regulating the use of AI, the increased dependency also brings with it a host of issues including the ability of AI to directly or indirectly cause harm such as loss of privacy, financial loss, loss due to inaccurate information and physical damage to property or injury to humans by autonomous machines. These issues have become a matter of concern for regulators globally.

Ability to Take Decisions

This has triggered discussion in several jurisdictions about according artificial person or juristic personality status to AI, even though currently no law accords AI such a status. The strongest argument for considering according this status to AI, and not to traditional machines or even computers, is the ability of AI to take autonomous decisions, interact independently and to self-learn, and therefore the ability to cause harm or damage which cannot always be attributed entirely to the creator or user of the AI.