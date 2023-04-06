 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Personal Finance: Bitcoin deserves 'some' space in your portfolio

Alexis Leondis
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

You can’t bank on historical performance, of course, and it’s hard to imagine Bitcoin seeing the the same tenfold price increase it experienced over the past decade. Still, it seems poised to edge higher and now may be a good time to get in relatively cheap

Given Bitcoin’s liquidity issues and concerns around using exchanges, retail investors who are bullish about its growth may struggle to figure out the best way to buy it. (Image: Reuters)

First, Goldman Sachs Group Inc highlighted Bitcoin as the best-performing asset in terms of absolute and risk-adjusted returns earlier this year. Then the banking crisis happened and the largest digital coin rose to its highest price in ten months. It's enough to make even some naysayers reconsider.

But is this year’s turnaround just a short-lived bubble or evidence of the what-doesn't-kill-you-makes-you-stronger thesis? Views are all over the place. The White House put out an economic report recently slamming crypto, saying the assets don't have fundamental value; while Bitcoin bulls like ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood see its climb as an affirmation of decentralisation.

Financial advisers’ takes on whether to invest in Bitcoin yield answers ranging from “Don’t mistake several months of positive performance with a long-term trend. (Remember Enron?)” to “It represents a wealth creation opportunity that we haven't seen in 35 years.”

The question takes on even more significance following the disastrous
performance last year of the traditional 60/40 investing model, leading to a rethink of the six-decade-long tradition of retail investors allocating 60 percent of their portfolios to stocks and 40 percent to bonds (or some type of combination between the two).