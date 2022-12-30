 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pelé was the most important soccer player of all time

Bobby Ghosh
Dec 30, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

The Brazilian superstar helped to expand the sport’s appeal and turn it into a multibillion-dollar business 

The legendary Brazilian soccer icon Pele passes away (Image: AP)

The debate over whether Pelé, who died on Thursday at 82, was the greatest soccer player ever will never be settled. (For what it’s worth, I think that title belongs to Leo Messi.) But there can be no question that he was the most important player in the history of the world’s most popular sport.

Modern soccer — a spectacle with billions of fans that generates hundreds of billions of dollars in revenues — would not be possible but for Pelé. As the first truly international sporting superstar, he made the game accessible to a global audience. In turn, this brought soccer to the attention of advertisers and sponsors who craved the attention of that audience.

And the fact that Pelé was a person of colour was vital to his appeal — and to the rub-off effect it would have on soccer.

When he first emerged on the world stage, at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the sport was still predominantly the preserve of white men. The five previous editions of the tournament had been won by Italy, Uruguay and West Germany. Brazil’s run to the final in 1950 was a harbinger of change to come, but it was with the arrival of the 17-year-old Pelé two tournaments later that brought together the perfect amalgam of talent, charisma and success needed to shatter the racial divide.

Here, suddenly, was a player with whom non-White audiences could reflexively identify. While European spectators swooned over his sporting prowess, little boys and girls playing in the streets and fields of Asia and Africa saw themselves in him. It helped, too, that he came from the wrong side of the tracks in the municipality of Bauru, in Brazil’s São Paulo state.

In this, Pelé preceded by a few years the boxer Muhammad Ali, the next sportsperson of colour to become a global icon. In the 1960s, it was hard to know which of them had the most famous face on the planet. I suspect it was the Brazilian.