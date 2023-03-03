 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai needs an ecological plan for pollution control

Smruti Koppikar
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Mumbai can no longer bend its rivers, landfill water bodies, cut thousands of trees, denude the city’s forests, reduce its wetlands and open spaces to make space for more buildings and roads -- and not suffer the consequences

It’s old news now that Mumbai has been enveloped in a dirty haze or smog for more days this winter than in previous years, that the Air Quality Index (AQI) readings hovered between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ on most days from November to February, even that air pollution led to widespread health issues among Mumbaikars. The news is what the authorities did – or did not do – to combat air pollution; they did precious little, exposing most of Mumbai’s nearly 20 million people to hazardous air quality and resulting ailments.

When nine of the first 17 days in February recorded ‘very poor’ air quality (AQI 301 to 400) after 13 days of January with ‘poor’ (AQI 201 to 300) to ‘very poor’ air quality, an air pollution management protocol should have kicked in including capping dust-producing activities such as construction. Instead, the authorities, mainly the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, went about their business as usual. Only in the BMC budget in early February did the BMC unveil its proposal to combat air pollution but these were not clear immediate steps. Instead, the civic body outlined how it proposed to install measuring stations and air purification towers in the near future – hardly the recipe to improve the consistently high and hazardous AQI readings.

Recognise The Problem

Large cities around the world, including India’s national capital New Delhi, have tried to tackle the issue for years with varying degrees of success. Mumbai, blessed with abundant sea breeze which helped clear the toxic pollutants so far, cannot create miracles but the authorities can begin serious work which involves long-range planning for better air and short-term measures for immediate relief. This calls for recognising that road and construction dust, and vehicular emissions, are the three main sources of bad air contributing as much as 70 percent of the pollutants, according to a National Environmental Engineering Institute-led study in 2021; airport operations, garbage dumps, industrial emissions make up the rest.