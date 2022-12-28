 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Mukesh Ambani has catapulted the India story to a global platform

Sumali Moitra
Dec 28, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

As Reliance Chairman, Mukesh Ambani has carved out a reputation for himself as a global businessman willing to take the big bets and make the strategic shifts necessary to transform India’s largest corporate and make it a more potent global force while upholding the highest principles of stakeholder capitalism

RIL, under Mukesh Ambani, is a more diversified entity with business interests now spanning across the telecom, retail, clean energy, and entertainment domains, among others.

The year 2022 witnessed several key developments in the world of Indian business, and top among them is that the year marks two decades since Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani became chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest private sector corporation.

Taking over the RIL chairmanship at the passing of his father and Reliance Founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani has, over these past 20 years, carved out a reputation for himself as a global businessman willing to take the big bets and make the pivots necessary to turn Reliance that ranked 104th in the 2022 Fortune Global 500 list into a global tour de force.

At the same time, this iconic corporate titan — whose grit and resilience were in full view many times over the past 20 years, recently when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020 —  has proved himself adept in retaining a sense of continuity at RIL while embarking on a large-scale, strategic transformation of the company. Chiefly in terms of the firm’s unwavering attention year-on-year on creating more and more wealth not just for shareholders but for India, too, in the highest traditions of stakeholder capitalism.

Predominantly focused on petrochemicals when he took control, RIL, under Mukesh Ambani, is, today, a more diversified entity with business interests now spanning across the telecom, retail, clean energy, and entertainment domains, among others. It is already the market leader in several of these new business segments, importantly in the high growth potential telecom and retail sectors.

Incidentally, the retail business is currently the second-biggest revenue contributor to Reliance after oil-to-chemicals (O2C). From a value point of view, the diversification measures undertaken under Mukesh Ambani’s watch have pushed up the market capitalisation of Reliance from Rs 4,28,909 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 17,81,841 crore as on March 31, 2022 proving how effective the tactical shift has been.

This calendar year saw Reliance acquire the Indian operations of German wholesaler Metro Cash & Carry that is likely to add further power to its retail venture.