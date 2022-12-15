Reliance Consumer Products forays into packaged goods category with brand Independence

Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm and a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, has launched its indigenous made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand called Independence in Gujarat. The brand will have a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials. As Reliance Consumer Products prepares for the national rollout of the brand, the company plans to develop Gujarat as a go-to-market. To scale the launch, the brand has plans to create on-ground visibility and sampling activities in Ahmedabad along with outdoor and print, radio, and local television ads.

On the occasion of the brand’s launch, Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures said, “The brand stands for truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems which is articulated as – ‘Kan Kan Mein Bharat’, thereby evoking emotional attachment and instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians.”

Reliance Retail already has a presence in the FMCG segment in the form of private labels that are sold in the company’s chain stores such as Reliance Smart, Reliance Mart, and its online grocery platform JioMart. Brands like Good Life, Best Farms, Desi Kitchen, Snac Tac, Yeah!, Safe Lite, Petals, Mothercare and Calcident are some private label FMCG brands that the company sells.

According to a Moneycontrol report, private labels (including in the fashion and lifestyle segment) contribute 65 percent of the company’s revenue. The report also indicated that the challenge for new new FMCG players have to constantly innovate to stay ahead of the curve. Although Reliance Retail has a significant share of modern retail trade through its grocery chains, the company needs to build a multi-tier distribution network, especially in general trade, which commands 80-90 percent of FMCG sales, to reach the ambitions it has set for itself.