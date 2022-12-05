Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What will it take to revive animal spirits?

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The markets seem to be waiting and watching before deciding on their next move. After last week’s speech by Fed chair Jay Powell, the market’s direction had turned positive, interpreting his comments to mean that a tapering of tightening was on its way. That got punctured a bit by an unusually strong US jobs market report that gave the hawks in the market some reason to preen. It’s that familiar feeling of uncertainty.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee will meet this week to take a call on interest rates. The MPC recently had to write a letter to the government explaining its failure to control inflation. Since inflation is high and expected to remain high, a rate hike has been priced in by markets. But the MPC is also seeing dissenting voices that could lead to a pause, if more join their camp. It’s not an easy decision. Here’s Aparna Iyer’s take on their choices and whether pausing too early could do more damage later on.

Strengthening the case for a rate hike is PMI data, which shows India as the brightest spot in the gloomy world of manufacturing, with November reporting a print of 55.7, nearly 7 points above the global average. Three-fourths of the 31 countries for which data was available reported a contraction. Worse, on three indicators of new orders, international trade and inventory build-up, the news is not good. India-watchers need not worry, however. The data, however, does signal that inflation remains a problem.

That manufacturing is regaining its appetite is also evident in bank credit data that shows offtake by big industry has begun gathering pace. Between August and October 2022, credit to large industry accounted for over a fifth of the increase in total outstanding non-food credit. Some of the sectors contributing were energy, chemicals, iron and steel and infrastructure. The government has played a crucial support in pushing for investments in energy and infrastructure while chemicals have benefited from higher demand due to the China plus One opportunity. Chemicals and steel have also benefited from higher commodity prices.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

READ MORE