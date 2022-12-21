Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SEBI shines light on PMS returns

Dear Reader,

Portfolio Management Schemes (PMS) in India are marketed as the best investment vehicle, where the fund manager gives customised solutions to investors. Even asset management companies that manage mutual fund schemes have launched PMS schemes to cater to high net worth individuals as the minimum ticket size is Rs 50 lakh.

The total assets under management of India’s PMS market stands at Rs 4.89 lakh crore while that managed by fund managers through the Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) route has touched Rs 6.94 lakh crore. According to PMS Bazaar, which tracks these markets, PMS and AIF assets grew at a staggering 42.5 percent between June and October 2022. They expect assets under these two instruments to grow to Rs 30 lakh crore in the next three years at current growth rates.

While the growth is creditable, it has also caught the eye of market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Being an opaque instrument, there were cases of over-selling and mis-selling. Unlike mutual funds, where portfolios of all investors are the same, PMS folios are different depending on the market and inflows by the investors.

In such a case, returns of a PMS scheme are difficult to showcase. While the value of a mutual fund scheme can be determined by the net asset value (NAV), that of a PMS scheme is difficult to standardise. Each investor will have a different value as their portfolio is different.

Shishir Asthana

