English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 2 Live Now : OPTIONS CONCLAVE 3.0 The Most Prestigious Global Live Trading Event
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Can the GST Council walk the FM talk?

    Nirmala Sitharaman is seeking ways to widen the GST tax base with support from the state governments. This is imperative to improve revenue buoyancy, as is efforts to curb tax evasion

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    December 21, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    Can the GST Council walk the FM talk?

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: ANI)

    Highlights Tax frauds remain a problem in GST structure Tax evasion weakens buoyancy in revenue mop-up An economic slowdown can affect tax collections going forward Need to widen the GST base as suggested by the FM and also formulate ways to stop evasion without scaring taxpayers Even five-and-a-half years after the launch of India's GST (goods and service tax) in July 2017, underpayment and evasion remain a big headache for the new indirect tax system. On the face of it, the persistence of tax...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sell stocks in December, buy in 2023?

      Dec 20, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Energy crisis affecting coal, an effective algo trading strategy, NHAI’s recapitalisation challenge, Edtech sector in crisis but not dead, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers