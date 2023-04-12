Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market returns: A wake-up call for fund managers

Dear Reader,

Every time mutual funds’ returns fail to beat benchmark indices, one is reminded of the bet Warren Buffett had placed with Protege Partners, a New York City money management firm that runs funds of hedge funds, on an index fund beating an active manager.

The bet was to play out over a 10-year period commencing January 1, 2008, and ending December 31, 2017, during which Buffett said the S&P 500 would outperform a portfolio of five hedge funds of funds when performance was measured on a basis net of fees, costs and expenses.

Shishir Asthana