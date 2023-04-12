English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    GuruSpeak | Gaurav Jain: A faraway event saw this full-time trader choose discretionary trading over systems

    This trader changed tracks after Brexit wrecked a trade, becoming a full-time momentum-based equity trader, using discretionary trading and practicing astute risk management

    Shishir Asthana
    April 12, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
    GuruSpeak | Gaurav Jain: A faraway event saw this full-time trader choose discretionary trading over systems

    These days most traders, retail and professional, are moving away from discretionary trading to systems trading and then ending up doing algorithmic trading. Ease of operations and removal of mental stress in trading are key reasons behind a trader moving towards rule-based trading. However, Indore-based Gaurav Jain who is a full-time trader has chosen the opposite road. He started off as a systems trader but a huge loss on Brexit day in the currency market made him re-look his approach. After...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The earnings juggernaut is about to roll: It's time to take stock

      Apr 10, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Can Congress recover from its woes, SEBI's responsible message push for advisor...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers