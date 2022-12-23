Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Gas shortage puts fertiliser industry in a tight spot

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The Russia-Ukraine war has affected not only the global energy sector, but also food markets directly and indirectly. Ukraine being the bread basket of Europe and the Middle East, the war has badly hit its wheat supplies. Back home, lower production in India has taken wheat prices to an all-time high level of Rs 32-36 per kg, depending on the variety.

Higher food prices can prove to be a big headache for the government and the RBI which are striving to keep inflation low.

But a bigger headache for the government is gas availability and prices. Rising spot prices have resulted in a higher fertiliser subsidy bill, which in the current fiscal is expected to rise to around Rs 2.3-2.5 lakh crore. In 2021-22, the finance minister had estimated fertiliser subsidy to be at Rs 1.05 lakh crore, but ended up paying Rs 1.62 lakh crore. The enhanced budget estimate for the current financial year was Rs 2.15 lakh crore, but that too will be surpassed.

In order to reduce the subsidy levels, India has tweaked the gas procurement policy for fertiliser companies, allowing them to buy about a fifth of their monthly needs through the local spot market. This will reduce the burden on the government, but will increase the cost for companies. The move is expected to reduce the subsidy bill by Rs 24,000 crore.

Shishir Asthana

READ MORE