Levy 5% GST on natural gas to reduce fertiliser subsidy

Uttam Gupta
Feb 22, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

Bringing natural gas under GST can end the extant differential taxation regime/varying urea cost and subsidy payments across states. It will eliminate the cascading effect of tax on tax

Fertilisers attract GST at the rate of 5 percent. This together with low MRP results in a scenario where output tax liability is insufficient to offset taxes paid on inputs such as natural gas.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the tax rate for five petroleum goods - crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) – can be fixed under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as soon as the states give their consent at a GST Council meeting. GST is a ‘single tax’ applied all over India with a set-off provision for tax paid on inputs. The Constitutional Amendment Act, 2016 on GST while providing for the inclusion of petroleum products under its ambit, had kept them ‘zero-rated’. These goods continue to attract central excise duty and state-level value-added tax (VAT).

When will the ‘zero-rated’ tag go? The Act has given the power to the GST Council to decide. Rate setting for natural gas under GST – a major input used in the manufacture of fertilisers – has been on the Council’s agenda ever since the tax regime was adopted on July 1, 2017, but a decision was deferred. Will the Council follow up on FM assurance at its next meeting?

Cost Of Zero Rating

Meanwhile, let us assess the cost of keeping natural gas zero-rated.  At present, natural gas attracts ‘nil’ central excise duty on supplies to fertiliser plants and VAT varying from a high 24.5 percent in Andhra Pradesh to a low 5 percent in Rajasthan. This not only leads to wide variations in the price of natural gas supplied to plants from state to state but also has a cascading effect on its delivered cost.