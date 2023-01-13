 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Joshimath phenomenon is an alarm bell: Either act collectively or sink together

Vishal Singh
Jan 13, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

The Joshimath crisis highlights the need to foster a collaborative culture and interdisciplinary thinking which will help in better decision-making and create an environment of shared ownership and vision

The Uttarakhand state government on January 11 announced an interim relief of Rs 45 crore, amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh for each affected families who have been shifted to safer locations after land subsidence in Joshimath led to houses and establishments to develop cracks. (Image: AFP)

Disasters have become commonplace in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, the most recent one being the sinking of Joshimath. Although climate change has triggered these events, the most important underlying factors are poor planning and a lack of vision.

Nature has given us enough warnings of the dangers in the Himalayas. The 2013 Kedarnath floods took more than 5,000 lives, according to official records. The 2015 Gurkha Earthquake in Nepal killed as many as 8000 individuals. The recent floods in Pakistan left millions of people homeless and devastated.

The ‘Joshimath sinking’ phenomenon has received national and global attention. However, other cities and towns across Uttarakhand are also on the brink of collapse. Joshimath is the first one to succumb to human pressures, thankfully without causing any damage to human lives. Unfortunate as it is, the Joshimath sinking has created another opportunity to discuss evacuation plans and resettlement. Overburdened cities such as Nainital, Mussoorie and Pithoragarh, and religious transits such as the Prayags perilously hanging over the confluences of rivers may not provide this opportunity.

Mindless Construction

The geological fragility of Uttarakhand is part of scientific and popular knowledge. Government policies and bylaws prohibit people from constructing houses on vulnerable slopes. Uttarakhand houses top research agencies and universities upon which the geological and environmental understanding of the Himalayan region is built. With increasing access to internet facilities, almost everyone can find information. Yet one is compelled to ask about the role technological advancement and information abundance have played in environmental decision-making as mindless construction over vulnerable slopes continues uninhibited.

Access to evidence and information is useless until the information is carefully interpreted and made useful and usable by implementers. The technicalities of science and academic jargon are complex for bureaucrats to understand and laypersons and bureaucratic mindsets only engage with the research community for obligatory and cosmetic purposes.