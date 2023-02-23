 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As global biggies struggle with paid subscription models, time for local social media platforms to shine

Deepali Gupta
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat’s move to start paid user verifications will affect first-time, low-income content creators the most. Can local platforms seize this opportunity?

Consumers in India prefer not to pay for content. Advertisers have always happily borne the cost. The veering away from that model for global companies will leave room open for local players.

When Sufi singer Mame Khan performed at The Rajasthan Foundation Charity Ball in London, he said his presence was the outcome of a Facebook connect with the organising committee. The platform had acted for him as a forum to reach admirers of his talent. For Nitasha Sihag, a Haryana politician, Facebook opened an opportunity to connect with the local women, a community that requires the anonymity Facebook currently offers. She was able to mobilise support and offer solutions to problems her political counterparts didn’t know existed.

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and similar social media platforms have emerged as great levellers. They have helped users that came from nothing, short-circuit regular channels to access people directly. The imposition of paid subscription and user verifications on social media platforms may all be upset prospects for future stars. It is unlikely for instance that the political party would offer Nihag a subscription budget.

Ad Revenues Not Adding Up

Platforms are toying with subscription models to offset losses they are incurring on advertising. Most recently, Facebook and Instagram launched paid subscriber verification in Australia and New Zealand, with the intent to expand it to other regions.