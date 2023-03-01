 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GDP Data: Momentum maintained, but downside risks persist

Yuvika Singhal
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

For FY24, we estimate GDP growth at 6.0 percent amidst a slowing global economy, an anticipated moderation in urban leveraged consumption and a cutback in real revenue spending by the central government

The moderation in Q3 FY23 GDP growth to 4.4 percent YoY is reminiscent of growth ‘normalising’ and mean reverting to its immediate pre-pandemic trend. Coincidently, it matches exactly the average growth over a four-quarter period in the run-up to the COVID-19 outbreak. Compared to Q2 FY23 growth of 6.3 percent, a base-led deceleration in Q3 was widely anticipated. But, to simply state that growth was slower than market consensus pegged at 4.7 percent (and QuantEco Research estimate of 5.0 percent) may be a naïve and oversimplified conclusion, especially given the revisions to past data.

Below we discuss some of the finer nuances of the Q3 FY23 GDP and second advance estimates (SAE) released for FY23 by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

QoQ Momentum Was Healthy

Sequentially, Q3 FY23 GDP data translates into a healthy momentum of 3.5 percent QoQ, higher than the pre-COVID-19 (spanning 5-years) trend momentum of 2.1 percent typically seen in the third quarter. This matches the buoyancy seen in most high-frequency indicators in Q3 FY23, such as purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing and services, generation of e-way bills, and tractor sales among others, catapulted by bunching up of pent-up and festive demand. This is also reaffirmed by the private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) clocking a momentum of 7.3 percent QoQ (though marginally lower than the pre-pandemic average of 8.3 percent but still holding well despite headwinds from high inflation, ongoing monetary tightening, and subdued pace of government’s revenue spending), but the annualised growth being beaten down to 2.1 percent YoY in Q3 versus 8.8 percent in Q2 due to an adverse base.