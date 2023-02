business India’s Q3 GDP estimate: How strong was India’s growth? | Which sector is driving growth? | Explained The NSO is set to announce the Q3 or October-December GDP estimate. According to a CNBC TV18 poll, the economy is expected to have grown by 4.7%. The RBI estimated the Q3 GDP growth at 4.4%. But considering that the growth in Q3 last year was 5.4% and growth a quarter ago was 6.3%, why are economists saying that if the GDP grew 4.7% YoY it’s actually a good showing? Latha Venkatesh explains